
Nessel expands on why feds should probe fake GOP electors

GOP officials in seven states submitted Electoral College certificates despite Democrat Joe Biden defeating then-President Donald Trump in their states.
Credit: AP
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit on Oct. 14, 2021. Nessel apologized Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, and said she was drunk at the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Oct. 30. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expanding on why she believes it's better for federal authorities to investigate 16 Republicans who falsely claimed they were Michigan’s presidential electors. 

Nessel says that from a jurisdictional standpoint, the Justice Department can determine if there was a multistate conspiracy. 

Nessel, a Democrat, cites potential difficulties interviewing people outside Michigan or using subpoena powers to bring them to the state. 

She also says she attended the state’s Electoral College ceremony, making her a witness.

