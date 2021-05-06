Nessel: Scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy

Scammers are cold-calling customers and threatening to shut off their power if the person doesn't pay off a balance in 30 minutes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a Consumer Alert on Thursday, warning Michiganders of scammers impersonating Consumers Energy.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, they have received multiple complaints of someone cold-calling customers and threatening to shut off their power if the person doesn't pay off a balance in 30 minutes.

The Department wants to let Michiganders know that this is a utility imposter scam that attempts to take advantage of the customer's concerns for maintaining electricity or another vital utility.

It’s important to remember Consumers Energy and other utility companies will never:

cold-call you and give an ultimatum that your service will be shut off shortly unless you act;

visit your home to collect a bill or threaten shutoff;

request immediate payment through a prepaid debit card, or any form of unusual payment;

request personal or financial information such as a Social Security number; or

claim a customer is entitled to a refund or rebate by asking for bank account or credit card information to make the alleged refund.

If you suspect you have been contacted by an imposter, you may file a complaint online with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team or call 877-765-8388.

View the consumer alert here for more information on utility scams and how to protect yourself.

