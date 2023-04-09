Networking experience for creatives returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happening Saturday, April 15, Cultivate GR returns for its fourth year at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.
The networking event is a gathering for creatives, entrepreneurs and young professionals.
Its's hosted by Pirate Club and the Grand Rapids Art Museum Visionaries.
There will be plenty of activities including panel discussions, a silent auction, raffle and more.
Organizers say it's a great opportunity to connect with business-minded people.
The gathering starts at 7 p.m. Register on their event website here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.