Networking experience for creatives returns to Grand Rapids

Happening Saturday, April 15, Cultivate GR returns for its fourth year at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.
Credit: Provided
Cultivate GR 2023 returns for its fourth year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happening Saturday, April 15, Cultivate GR returns for its fourth year at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The networking event is a gathering for creatives, entrepreneurs and young professionals.

Its's hosted by Pirate Club and the Grand Rapids Art Museum Visionaries.

There will be plenty of activities including panel discussions, a silent auction, raffle and more.

Organizers say it's a great opportunity to connect with business-minded people.

The gathering starts at 7 p.m. Register on their event website here.

    

