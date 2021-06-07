Nevada troopers probe I-80 shooting, fatal crash in Reno that killed GR woman

Laron Edward has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened just before the crash that killed a Grand Rapids woman.

RENO, Nev. — A 51-year-old California man injured as a passenger in a crash on Interstate 80 in Reno that killed the driver has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting reported on the highway minutes earlier.

Laron Edward of Berkeley was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail. He also has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was riding in a black Acura driven by 40-year-old Nichoel Davis of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was killed in a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Friday a few miles east of the California-Nevada line.

