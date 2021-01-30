New attraction comes to World of Winter festival

Finch is adding to the fun with his latest creation, Ice Ice Bernie.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, the entertainment this week is coming in the form of the World of Winter Festival.

"Now downtown Grand Rapids has got all these great activities and they are all free, so you can go downtown and grab some food and coffee but anywhere you walk around there is activities," says Ice Sculptor Randy Finch.

Finch is adding to the fun with his latest creation -- Ice Ice Bernie.

"Ice Ice Bernie is downtown somewhere for you to find, we've hidden them downtown so take your picture with him," says Finch.

After taking your picture with Bernie upload it on Facebook with the hashtag Ice Ice Bernie and you could win a 3D printed version of Bernie.

"It's a great activity to come down and there are other activities but the Ice Ice Bernie will be downtown and who knows how long he'll be there, so go down, find him and upload your pictures," says Finch.

The World of Winter Festival will run til the end of February.

