New Bookmobile on the road in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon Area District Library’s (MADL) new Bookmobile is on the road and providing mobile library services in the county.

It's a 36-ft. long, 7-ft. wide, 10-ft tall custom-built Bookmobile fully equipped with high-demand library materials and offers a mobile hotspot with free Wi-Fi.

‘We’re thrilled to bring this beloved service back to our community in a new flexible and accessible way,” says Kelly Richards, Director. “We look forward to partnering with local organizations to reach new segments of the population who have limited access to library services,” he said. The Bookmobile will visit rural and outlying areas of the county, where library services do not exist.

The Bookmobile is a full service mobile library with convenient mobility and scheduling flexibility serving those who may not have a library branch nearby, and to those with mobility and transportation limitations in Muskegon County.

The Bookmobile is full with hundreds of high demand books and DVDs, video games, music CDs. Printing and charging station, and computers and check out stations are also available.

The Bookmobile will operate all year-long, four days a week. Dates, hours, and locations to be determined. Route will include local schools, businesses, and community hubs. If you are interested in having the Bookmobile reach your community, you can fill out an online request form or download a request form.

“We listened to our community during our 2016 millage campaign and planned to resurrect a brand-new Bookmobile service,” says Doug Hughes, MADL Board Chair. “Early literacy and learning opportunities for the public, are our core values in providing library services.”

The last Muskegon Bookmobile ceased to operate in December, 2004 following budget cuts when the Library operated under the County. The first Muskegon County Bookmobile service began in 1940 and there were several different bookmobiles over the years.

