New Chick-fil-A location in Walker to open in 10 days

Folks with a fried Chicken craving won't have to wait much longer.

WALKER, Mich — A new Chick-Fil-A location in Walker is expected to be ready for hungry patrons next week.

Workers at the new Chick-Fil-A location at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson are putting on the finishing touches to the operation.

The franchise is scheduled to open on Oct. 14.

