New Chick-fil-A location in Walker to open in 10 days

Folks with a fried Chicken craving won't have to wait much longer.
Credit: WZZM

WALKER, Mich — A new Chick-Fil-A location in Walker is expected to be ready for hungry patrons next week. 

Workers at the new Chick-Fil-A location at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson are putting on the finishing touches to the operation. 

The franchise is scheduled to open on Oct. 14.

Need a job? This location is hiring. Click here to see available positions and learn how to apply. 

Credit: WZZM

