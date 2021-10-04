New Chick-fil-A location in Walker to open in 10 days

WALKER, Mich — A new Chick-Fil-A location in Walker is expected to be ready for hungry patrons next week.
Workers at the new Chick-Fil-A location at Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson are putting on the finishing touches to the operation.
The franchise is scheduled to open on Oct. 14.
Need a job? This location is hiring. Click here to see available positions and learn how to apply.
