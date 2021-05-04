New festival fund to help Muskegon events outlast the pandemic

The new Muskegon Festival Fund, housed at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County, was created through a collaboration of five summertime Muskegon festivals.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A new fund housed at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County was created through a collaboration of five summertime Muskegon festivals located in downtown Muskegon including Unity Festival, Lakeshore Art Festival, Rebel Road, RockStock and Taste of Muskegon. The five festivals united to raise funds in order to help support their events through the hardships created by COVID-19.

Community members are able now to contribute to the Muskegon Festival Fund.

Todd Jacob, President of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County said in a released statement, “We are happy to accept gifts for our community festivals. It is important to the health and quality of life of Muskegonites to have events to enjoy and that help build community.”

The fund will be open for two years to assist the five festivals in 2021 and 2022. Community donations will be split evenly amongst each festival.

The five big events have played a major role in the revitalization and economic success of Muskegon. In 2020 all five festivals were canceled due to the pandemic. Earlier this year RockStock 2021 was canceled. The other four festivals are moving ahead with 2021 plans but could still be impacted by COVID-19 gathering restrictions that may remain in place later this summer.

Large festival gatherings not only generate millions of dollars in spending but also bring thousands of visitors into Muskegon County and to Muskegon's downtown.

"We are helping over time change the image of Muskegon," said Unity Christian Music Festival Director Kevin Newton. "People are discovering Muskegon more and more through the festivals."

In addition, each festival supports a wide variety of non-profit organizations in Muskegon County.

The Muskegon Festival Fund will help our festivals recover more readily from the effects of COVID-19 and ultimately play a role in a more expedient recovery for Muskegon area tourism and hospitality.

A small percentage of the total fund will be allocated for other downtown Muskegon events and distributed through an application process.

For more information, email summerfestivalfund@gmail.com.

