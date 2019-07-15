GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Work is underway on Grand Rapids' newest downtown mural. The project, which has yet to be named, is a combined effort of the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA), Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Grand Rapids Sister Cities International. Painting started on July 9 and is slated for completion and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 23.

The mural is part of UICA's Exit Space Project, which gives street art more places to thrive in Grand Rapids. It joins over 15 other pieces from the movement in the greater downtown area.

"Making sure that everyone has access to art, that’s one of the main tenants of what UICA is trying to do all the time, but especially this year," said Chris Koens, UICA Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

When selecting the artist to create the piece, UICA members looked to Grand Rapids' sister city, Bielsko-Biała in Poland. There they found internationally-recognized artist Natalia Rak and grew fond of her work.

"She does a lot of natural mixed with fantasy, so that’s what brought her to the forefront of who we wanted to choose," Koens explained.

The piece features a young female riding a swan through the water. Koens said the UICA worked with community members during the sketching process to get their "buy-in that this would be a good mural for them and something they can be proud of."

Koens spoke on behalf of the piece while Rak, who primarily speaks Polish, was hard at work, saying:

"It started with the idea of water and that we wanted to incorporate something that could flow across both buildings. She said she didn’t necessarily take into consideration that Grand Rapids has the river, but it was maybe a happy accident that we have such a prominence of water within our own community."

While the mural will bring free art exposure to community members, Koens said its effects can stretch even further and even foster a safer environment.

"When a city or a town municipality adds public art, so when they do murals, it makes communities feel like they have a greater sense of community, sense of pride and a sense of welcoming to visitors...The less safe areas are going to be the less traversed areas, so the more people you can bring into the area, the more sense of pride, the greater communal feeling," he explained.

The mural is set to debut during a ribbon-cutting on July 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.

