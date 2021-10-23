New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan

BlueTriton Brands said it would pump at 288 gallons a minute, a lower volume that would allow the company to avoid certain environmental monitoring requirements.

EVART, Mich. — The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan says it won't use a state permit that would allow it to significantly boost water withdrawals.

The Ice Mountain plant's previous owner had received state approval to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well in Osceola County, a 60% increase. But BlueTriton Brands recently told regulators it would pump at 288 gallons a minute, a lower volume that would allow the company to avoid certain environmental monitoring requirements.

The water is trucked to an Ice Mountain production facility in Mecosta County. Other wells in the area are also used.

The Ice Mountain operation was formerly owned by Nestle.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.