New jobs report paints grim picture

In Michigan nearly 16,000 workers filed for unemployment for the first time in the past week alone.

Many who work in West Michigan's service industry... say they are still struggling, nearly a year into the pandemic.

David Ringler's staff at Cedar Springs Brewing Company has shrunk from 40 to just 10 during the pandemic. And when Ringler tried using the unemployment office himself he had problems.

"I have been trying for upwards of 8 weeks here to call and email and have been unsuccessful in even logging in to my account," says Ringler.

A new jobs report this week paints a grim picture. Even with the number of COVID cases trending down nationally the number of new jobless claims have spiked to nearly 900,000, a number much higher than experts were predicting.

In Michigan nearly 16,000 workers filed for unemployment for the first time in the past week alone.

"This is obviously an ongoing situation, in Michigan under the current order we are going to be on our 54th week of being shutdown," says Ringler.

But there is hope that President Biden's proposed economic stimulus package could bring some relief.

"There is certainly some things in there specifically for the hospitality industry....there is some relief," says Ringler.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.