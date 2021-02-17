New jobs report shows cannabis industry growth

Michigan is number six in the nation.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan's Cannabis Industry is not just surviving, it's thriving — even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a new jobs report from Leafly shows that nationwide there are more than 300,000 fulltime cannabis jobs.

Tracy Power's company Agri-med operates multiple cannabis businesses in West Michigan that are fully staffed.

"A provisioning center in a larger market like Grand Rapids or Muskegon with recreational sales will employ anywhere from 20 to 30 people," says Powers.

Michigan is number six in the nation with 18,078 total jobs across the state but even more impressive is the 9,216 new jobs that were created in 2020.

"I'm not surprised as we've had so many states that have legalized it over the last couple of years and they are just getting up and rolling, Michigan being one of them that went recreational," says Powers.

And it's estimated that around 3,000 cannabis jobs are in West Michigan alone.

"There are taxes that we pay to the city and jobs we provide to the people that work for us, and I think that's a good thing," says Powers.

