New Lowell Police Chief wants to bring back Citizens Academy

LOWELL, Mich. — After growing up in the Reed City area Chris Hurst spent time in the military and now the past 2 decades in the Lowell Police Department.

On Wednesday he was named the new Police Chief.

"Now that I'm sitting here it feels real," says Hurst.

His promotion comes after the former Chief Steve Bukala was forced to resign due to a controversial post about citizens patrolling the streets. Hurst says he is putting the past behind him.

"We've got a good department, we got a lot of good people here and I'm not going to be the one on the throne telling other people what to do," says Hurst.

He says one of his first actions will be to bring back the Citizens Police Academy.

"They can come in, they learn what the officer does, how they become a police officer what the Chief and Seargent positions what they do, they learn what the department does and then ride in a police car to see what a typical shift looks like," says Hurst.

