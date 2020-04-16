GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus crisis has been especially difficult for seniors.

"We know that with the coronavirus pandemic older adults are at highest risk both from complications of coronavirus and also more likely to be hospitalized," says Alexis Travis with Aging and Adult Services.

Even essential trips to get food are challenging.

"We completely applaud the retailers having shopping hours for older adults but they're typically an hour in the morning and transportation to those hours is done with someone who is not a senior," says Dawn Opel with the Food Bank Council.

That's why Michigan's Department of Health and the Food Bank Council are launching a new program to provide meals for seniors.

"We will send boxes of non-perishable food items to the homes of older adults that request them," says Travis.

Each box will contain 22 meals including breakfast, lunch and dinners. The plan is to have volunteers deliver the food boxes.

"It's a sizable amount of food and absolutely the volunteers will be doing no contact doorstep drop offs," says Opel.

The first 10,000 boxes are being prepared this week but state leaders are asking for donations to help fund the program.

"We would love to have the support of anyone who is interested in helping seniors through COVID 19," says Opel.

If you'd like to sign up you can call the COVID hotline at 888-535-6136.

