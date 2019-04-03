WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A recent report titled documents the widespread contamination of groundwater across the U.S. with toxic pollutants from the leaking coal ash dumps of power plants.

The report tilted “Coal’s Poisonous Legacy," and produced by the Environmental Integrity Project with assistance from Earthjustice, examines the records of 265 power plants that, for the first time in 2018, were required to publicly report their groundwater monitoring results because of federal coal ash regulations.

The records reveal pollutants, including arsenic (a carcinogen), and lithium (which can cause neurological damage) in the groundwater at 91-percent of the sites. The report ranks the 10 worst pollution sites nationally, in 39 states including Texas, North Carolina, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Utah, Kentucky and Michigan; and gives examples of contaminated drinking water.

A press conference will be held on Monday, March 4th at 1 p.m., where national leaders will release the full report to the public.

