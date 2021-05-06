New Republican candidate for Congress

Gabriella Manolache becomes the second person challenging Rep. Peter Meijer in the GOP primary.

WYOMING, Mich. — Earlier this week, we told you Third District Congressional Representative Peter Meijer had a new republican primary opponent. Tonight, we're hearing from her.

Gabriella Manolache is an attorney and a former Miss Greater Grand Rapids. Her family fled Communist-controlled Romania when she was a child. As an attorney, she's specialized in immigration for scientists and physicians and she shared what some of her priorities would be, if elected.

"America-first policies, limited government, maximum civil liberties, transparency in representation," said Manolache. "How I would do my job is serving with a servant's heart mentality and for me that means not forgetting why I'm there. Because the people put me there."

Representative Meijer currently has one other named primary challenger. Businessman Tom Norton.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.