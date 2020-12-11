New video game systems expected to be hot sellers during the holidays

Experts say the new consoles are expected to be the "hot item" this holiday season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is being described as "history making" for the video game industry.

This week, for the first time in seven years.. both Microsoft and Sony... are releasing new gaming systems.

Adam Antor is the Esports gaming coach at Aquinas College and he says the historic release of new gaming systems this week will set all-time records.

"What's really exciting is that when we come out with a new console or generation of new consoles they are becoming more powerful, they can support better graphics, better player experience," says Antor.

The Playstation 5 is the follow-up to Sony's super successful Playstation 4. It will release on November 12th and will cost $499. The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's follow-up to the Xbox One. The system released on November 10th and is also priced at $499.

On Thursday Sony is also releasing the Playstation 5 Digital Edition which will cost $399 but it will not accept physical game discs. This week Microsoft also released the Xbox Series S which is the least expensive of all the models priced at $299 but again it does not have a disc drive.

That means the only way to get games is buying and downloading them digitally from Microsoft and Sony's online store which can be a negative.

"A lot of times physical versions of discs will go on sale anywhere from 20 to 40 dollars off where the digital counterparts are on the console that you'd buy....they don't go on sale very often," says Joel Wagner with GameStop.

Experts say the new consoles are expected to be the "hot item" this holiday season so you will want to check online and call stores ahead of time to see if they are available.

"If parents want to call us, ask if we have them available we are more than happy to assist and help them get the best gift for their kids," says Wagner.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.