Newaygo County deputies want to show you what can happen when the roads are nasty.

Thursday, Nov. 16, a deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution after his police cruiser was hit. The deputy was investigating a different crash at the time.

Newaygo public safety agencies continued to respond to multiple crashes throughout the county throughout the morning. They urge you to take your time, utilize headlights, always slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on the roadway.

