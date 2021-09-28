Newago Public Schools cannot provide transportation for students for the rest of the week

The school's superintendent said no drivers have quit, but many are unavailable to staff their current routes.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newago Public Schools is not providing school bus rides to and from school for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Jeff Wright said the district was unable to cover their current routes for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"We did look at the possibility of combining and canceling come routes, but it still left us with too many kids without routes," Wright said.

"We love our drivers, and we're doing the best we can to get kids to school in a safe manner."

Wright said the transportation department has enough drivers regularly, but due to a variety of reasons, the school is missing some drivers.

The transportation department is always hiring substitute drivers. If you're interested, click here to learn more.

