Newaygo County police searching for missing man

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Shane Michael Hornbeck is described as 6-foot-2, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson hat, black Harley-Davidson tank top, blue jeans and black Harley-Davidson boots.

Anyone with information on Shane's whereabouts is asked to contact Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

