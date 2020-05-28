Newaygo County Sheriff's Office asking public for help finding runaway teen

Victoria Jean Minton is a 15 year old runaway from the Hesperia area.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a juvenile runaway.

She went missing on May 18, 2020 around 2 p.m.

Victoria was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with green tie dye on it and blue jeans.

She is 5'2" 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Victoria has ties to the Fremont, Hesperia, White Cloud and Muskegon areas.

If you've seen her or have any information on Victoria's whereabouts, you're asked to call Deputy Gonzalez at 231-689-5288.

