Newaygo K9 passes away after fight with spinal disorder

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A K9 with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, Deputy DAK, passed away Saturday morning.

DAK was battling with a degenerative spinal disorder, the Sheriff's Office says. Sheriff Bob Mendham says he was a 'beloved' member of the team.

"As an agency, we are heartbroken, DAK was a partner to his handler and an incredibly special member of our Agency," said Mendham. "We will forever be grateful for the service he provided to Newaygo County."

DAK was with the Sheriff's Office for six years at the time of his passing. He worked as a narcotics and tracking K9. He assisted at multiple agencies throughout West Michigan.

Mendham asks the community to keep DAK, his handler, Sgt. Bailey, and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

