Nine children arrested for recent car thefts and shootings in Kalamazoo

Police found the group, aged 13 to 17, in stolen cars and believe they are connected to a recent shooting.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nine children, ages 13 to 17, were arrested, the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety said Friday. Police believe they are involved in multiple recent car thefts and shootings in the area.

The suspects were arrested on two separate occasions, both involving stolen vehicles. Police searched the cars and found weapons and ammunition.

KDPS connected the children to an earlier altercation shortly after their arrests.

Officers were called to a scene where multiple shots were fired. There was no victim or suspect information, but a child arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound soon after.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and did not desire prosecution. KDPS believes the group of children were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding crimes or violence in Kalamazoo is urged to call the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety or the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

