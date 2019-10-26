GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are responding to the area of 33rd Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE on a report of a nitrogen gas tank leak.
According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just before 7 p.m. Cascade Fire Chief Adam Magers said the gas leak came from a storage tank in GE Aviation.
Magers said the only danger to the public would have been asphyxiation for people who were in the area.
The road was blocked off for a short time but is now open to the public.
