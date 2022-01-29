No. 10 Michigan St tops rival Michigan 83-67 with depth

Michigan State basketball beat rival Michigan on Saturday, thanks to Max Christie and Malik Hall.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to an 83-67 win over Michigan.

The Spartans pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn’t have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

Michigan trailed by just four at halftime, but missed its first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.

