GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A viral Facebook post claims that a Grand Rapids city bus was hijacked by someone with a gun. The post, which was shared more than 1,000 times within an hour, caused some to panic in Grand Rapids.

However, the details in the post are fake. In fact, it falsely attributed information to us and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

No bus was hijacked. No one was injured.

The back of the bus does have a scary sign that says "Call police," and that part is real.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said "Fortunately, this was an accidental push of the button, and all of the posts claiming a hijacked bus were bogus."

This is a good reminder that not everything you see on the internet is real.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.