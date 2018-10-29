GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The East Grand Rapids High School has been evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.

According to East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety, the threat was called into the school and left as a voice message. When officials learned of it, they immediately sent students home.

A bomb squad searching the empty school and found no traces of a bomb or other device. The search was done by EGR Public Safety, Grand Rapids Police Department, Michigan State Police and Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

School officials canceled school for high school students, but kindergarten through eighth grade students remains in class throughout Monday. All after school activities and events are set to go on as planned.

