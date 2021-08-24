No charges issued in May officer-involved shooting in Newaygo County

The altercation happened on May 22 in Beaver Township. That's where two Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed a man who pointed an air rifle at them.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney ruled Tuesday that Michigan State Police troopers involved in a May shooting were cleared of any charges.

The altercation happened on May 22 in Beaver Township. Several state troopers were responding to a domestic violence report when they encountered Johnny Owen King inside a fifth wheel trailer.

When troopers attempted to speak with King, he refused to exit the trailer. Police said he granted permission for the troopers to come inside the trailer, but he was hurling profanity their way.

King then grabbed a rifle and pointed it at officers, according to police. Both officers shot King. He died at the scene shortly after.

The autopsy confirmed that King died of three gunshot wounds.

Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay ruled that the officers' response was justified in this case.

"Michigan law recognizes that any person may use deadly force to defend themselves or others in certain circumstances," said Stay. "If an individual has an honest and reasonable belief that they were in imminent danger of being killed or seriously injured, then an individual is permitted to use as much force as they believe is needed at the time to protect themselves."

While the investigation revealed that the rifle pointed at officers was an air rifle, officials said it looks like a firearm.

Stay says the situation required "split-second judgment," and that the close quarters and "confrontational" nature of the situation justifies their response.

"Both officers' use of deadly force in response to the perceived threat was reasonable," Stay said.

