SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - An unoccupied 30-foot trailer was engulfed by flames at a South Haven trailer park, Thursday night.

The owner had just returned from a camping trip an hour before the fire started, but there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

