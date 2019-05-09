HOLLAND, Mich. - No injuries were reported after a mini van crashed into a school bus in Holland Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of James Street and 144th Avenue.

The driver of the mini van stated they did not see the stop sign at the intersection because of a sun glare on their windshield.

There were 34 children on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported.

