The Grand Rapids Margarita Madness 5K Run was supposed to last from 3-8 p.m. at Riverside Park. But the event came to an early end because the group did not have a liquor license.

Grand Rapids Police said the Margarita Madness 5K event was denied their liquor license by the Liquor Control Control Commission in Lansing. But, "it was discovered they were still selling and supplying drinks and not checking IDs for minors," said Sgt. Dan Adams.

Runners were able to finish the race, but the after party was canceled by the authorities.

On the Facebook event for the run, thousands of people said they were planning on going. After the event came to an early end, people started posting on page asking for refunds.

"Who organizes an event without a liquor license. When you advertise an event stating margarita at the finish line you should get one. 95% of the people signed up for the event for the margarita. I want a refund!" said Kaitlyn Averill on the event page.

"This was absolutely the worst race ever. Not organized, no finish line, NO MARGARITAS, and crappy metals," said Erin Katz on Facebook event.

According to EventBrite, it cost $25 to participate.

Police also said one person was arrested for the liquor violation and another was arrested for interfering with officers who were making that arrest.

"This is a good example of how Grand Rapids assists event organizers in an effort to showcase our great city, but conducts checks and balances on all events to ensure the safety of the community and visitors," said Sgt. Adams.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Margarita Madness 5K for an explanation. They have yet to respond.

The 5K reportedly was canceled in Pittsburgh in 2018. The Better Business Bureau shows it has an F rating with 44 customer complaints.

