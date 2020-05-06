No reopen date has hair salon owners frustrated

Adding to the frustration is the fact that restaurants are set to reopen.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Rachel Harned owns Bombshell Salon in Ottawa County and she's frustrated that the state has not even given a tentative date for barbers and salons to reopen.

"I talked to a salon owner today in Detroit and right now they're in the hole 3 million dollars because their salon has been closed for 3 months," says Harned.

This week she traveled to Lansing to voice her concerns to state leaders.

"We don't have a date, we need a date we're demanding a date, we have every right to know when she is going to open us it's like living a nightmare trying to wait," says Harned.

That "she" is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer who has now apologized after saying people could google how to cut hair.

"It really degraded our industry and hurt a lot of people what she said and yes she apologized but her apology...I don't know...I don't know how I feel about it," says Harned.

"We aren't allowing drink service, you don't eat at a salon, your mouth is covered and that is primarily how COVID is spread so how is it fair that a restaurant can open at even 50 percent capacity but the salon is now allowed to open when you can keep your PPE on?" says Harned.

