No students hurt after truck driver crashes into Rockford School bus

Michigan State Police said the pickup truck's driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a pickup truck driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the front of a school bus Friday morning.

Troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to the wreck on Belding just west of Blakely.

Crash scene investigators said 17 students were on board the Rockford School bus, and no one was hurt.

Medics rushed the pickup truck driver to an area hospital for treatment.

