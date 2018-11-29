NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After an anonymous threat at Old Dominion University's Norfolk campus caused a delayed opening, officials closed the campus Thursday as the investigation continues.

The campus has since been reopened after police gave the "all clear."

🚨ODU SAFETY TIMELY WARNING: ALL CLEAR

After receiving an anonymous report of a bomb threat, @ODUPD completed a search of and has given the “all-clear” to reopen campus on Fri., Nov. 30. All classes and activities remain canceled today and will resume normal operations tomorrow. — Old Dominion University (@ODU) November 29, 2018

While all classes remain canceled Thursday, certain services reopened at 4 p.m. including:

Webb University Center

Student Recreation Center

Learning Commons at Perry Library

Monarch Transit and Safe Ride

Students are no longer being asked to remain in their residence halls. For a schedule of Dining Services, click here. Students and the community can also check game times and cancelations and arts and theatre events information.

According to a safety notification sent by Old Dominion Thursday morning, Police Chief Rhonda Harris enacted the crisis and emergency management plan and University officials are following emergency protocols while Old Dominion University Police investigated the threat.

If you have any information that would be helpful to this investigation, including reporting suspicious activities or packages, please contact the University Police Department at 757-683-4000 or via the LiveSafe app, which you can download free of charge.

ODU also tweeted:

O.D.U. Safety Alert: ODU Police is investigating an anonymous threat and the Norfolk campus will remain closed until 10 a.m. Check ODU email for details. — Old Dominion University (@ODU) November 29, 2018

