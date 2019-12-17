GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A "rogue employee" hacked North Ottawa Community Health System (NOCHS) and gained access to patient's personal information.

NOCHS said the employee "acted well out of the norm demonstrating the intent to disregard policy and the law, resulting in termination." Patients whose information was inappropriately looked at will receive a letter in the next few days with detailed information and a number to call with questions.

A hospital spokesperson added that their electronic patient record access has always been restricted by authorization levels and they provide rigorous, ongoing patient privacy education that begins at hiring.

The hospital said there is no evidence that any of the information viewed was misused or shared, but they have installed additional technology to further restrict access.

For those who may have had their Social Security number viewed, NOCHS will provide one year of free credit and identity protection monitoring.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.