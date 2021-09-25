Northern Michigan University president fired

Trustees voted 8-0 to dismiss Fritz Erickson. They briefly met by video conference solely to fire him.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The president of Northern Michigan University has been fired. NMU’s governing board voted 8-0 to dismiss Fritz Erickson, who had led the Upper Peninsula school since July 2014.

Trustee Steve Young says “good things” have happened in Marquette but the school “can and must do more.”

Erickson was a vice president at Ferris State University before moving to NMU. He also worked at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Eastern Washington University and Michigan Tech University.

NMU has approximately 7,600 students.

Trustees briefly met by video conference solely to fire Erickson. Erickson later said NMU is a “better place” than when he arrived.

