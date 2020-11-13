Norton Shores city offices closed Nov. 13 - Dec. 31 due to increase of COVID-19

The City of Norton Shores continues to implement operational changes in an effort to reduce risk associated with the COVID-19 virus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Norton Shores has made some changes in an effort to reduce the risk associated with the COVID-19 virus for city employees and the general public.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 infections, Norton Shores will transition back to a non-contact form of conducting business at city hall or any other city facility.

City offices will be closed during this period; however, staff will be working to provide public services to the community using in-person by appointment, on-call, and work from home measures. If individuals must conduct business with the city at this time, please do so via phone, email, web site, U.S. Mail, online payment method or utilizing the drop-box available at the main entrance to city hall.

The following changes will be in effect from Nov. 13, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Employees who can work from home shall do so minimum of 50% of the work week.

City parks remain open including play structures and restroom facilities. The community room at the Norton Shores Library will remain closed.

Building trades inspections and water/sewer appointments will be conducted by appointment only.

The city council meetings and other public meetings will be conducted as scheduled via a video conference format.

The changes are based on recommendations provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.