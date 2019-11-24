NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- A Muskegon Heights woman was hit and killed early Sunday Morning in Norton Shores.

Norton Shores Police said the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Seaway Drive between Norton Avenue and Seminole.

When they arrived on scene, police found a 53-year-old Muskegon Heights woman on the side of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Her name is being withheld pending family notifications.

Parts of the vehicle were located near the victim but police are unable to describe the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer.

