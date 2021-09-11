Norton Shores police searching for missing 55-year-old woman

Police say Tracy Cottrell was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, black jacket and leopard print shoes.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Tracy Cottrell is described as a 55-year-old Black female, six feet tall, around 230 pounds with black and gray hair styled in a braid. Police say she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray t-shirt, black jacket and leopard print shoes. Tracy also wears glasses with a black frame.

Tracy was last seen walking westbound on Airline Road from Shettler Road. Police believe she may be near the Muskegon County Building at 990 Terrace Street or in Muskegon Heights.

Police say Tracy suffers from underlying medical conditions that she takes medicine for. At this time, it is believed that Tracy has missed two doses of medication.

Anyone with information on Tracy's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.