The National Rifle Association's 147th annual meeting is being held in Dallas weekend. The convention officially kicked off Friday morning and will conclude Sunday at 5 p.m.

If you're planning on being around downtown Dallas, the convention is expected to have an impact on traffic conditions in the area. Several protests and large groups are bound to put a wrinkle in your travel plans. so take a look at our traffic guide for any alternate routes before you head out the door.

Check out a recap of Friday's events – which included speeches by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence – below. Here's a rundown of what's going on the rest of the weekend:

Saturday, May 5

CONVENTION: The NRA Annual Meeting of Members took place from 10 a.m. to noon. During this time the members voted for the 76th Director of the NRA Board.

PROTEST: StudentsMarch.org is organizing a "Rally 4 Reform" event that is scheduled to take place outside Dallas City Hall at 10 a.m. Several dozen protesters participated, and they also unfurled a large banner that read "We Demand a Change," featuring a picture Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the Parkland High School shooting.

PROTEST: At noon a group called In Solidarity held a protest called Dallas United Against Gun Violence also outside Dallas City Hall. Their Facebook event says their goal was to unite as a community, and show the NRA and elected officials that they demand common sense reform and through unity, show that they will not back down and will not be bought or silenced.

COUNTER PROTEST: Organized by North Texas Patriots for Liberty and various other groups across North Texas, at noon they were inviting "anyone who believes that the right of the people to bear arms shall not be infringed and is willing to stand up for that belief."

PROTEST: The NoRA protest took place from noon through 2 p.m. at Belo Garden Park, across the convention grounds. Speakers for this event included Alyssa Milano, a Parkland shooting victim's parent, and a few other shooting survivors.

Sunday, May 6

CONVENTION: The 2018 National Prayer Breakfast will take place at the Omni Dallas Hotel at 7 a.m. and later in the morning, a women's only breakfast will be held.

CONVENTION: Youth Day is filled with activities for the kids. NRA Youth Programs and partners - Royal Rangers, Boy Scots of America, National High School Rodeo youth, and the USA Shooting team will all be in attendence with programs planned throughout the day.

Friday, May 4

The president spoke for about 58 minutes ending his speech to the crowd: “We will never fail and we will always protect your second amendment."

Earlier in his speech, Trump paid tribute to the Dallas Police Department and fallen officer Rogelio Santander, who was gunned down in the line of duty last week.

DPD is "a police force that has lost too many heroes, but hasn't lost its will to protect and serve you" Trump said.

President Trump and Vice President Pence both spoke at the NRA-Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum with Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz in attendance. Trump began his remarks to the Dallas crowd by endorsing Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz in their reelection efforts.

Firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during Trump and Pence's attendance.

Heading to Dallas to speak at the @NRA. @POTUS and I are looking forward to speaking to thousands of people who support our #MAGA agenda. pic.twitter.com/9n0YDmGiiT — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 4, 2018

Going to Dallas (the GREAT State of Texas) today. Leaving soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2018

PROTEST: The Next Generation Action Network and Dallas Urban is scheduled to protest from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall. According to their Facebook event, their goal is to speak out against the NRA during this time and march for more gun control regulation.

PROTEST: PETA and supporters will be gathered outside the NRA convention center grounds from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. to stand in solidarity with and in support of all the victims of gun control violence across the country.

