Some Mercy Health Muskegon staff upset over lack of promised 'crisis pay'

Nurses at Mercy Health Muskegon are speaking out to 13 On Your Side over a lack of crisis pay that was promised to them by the hospital.

Cyndi Zeanwick and other members of the Service Employees International Union says they are owed crisis pay for taking on extra shifts during the pandemic.

Zeanwick, who works in the respiratory therapy department, says no one in her department has received the crisis pay they were promised starting on September 26.

An employee tells 13 On Your Side that many nurses have picked up extra shifts and worked extra hours but have not been compensated and the hospital says its due to an "error" in the time card system.

The hospital said in a statement:

"Any colleague who is eligible for crisis pay will be compensated accordingly. We sincerely appreciate those who continue to go above and beyond for our patients."

Zeanwick says this is just another issue adding to the nurses plates on top of a staffing shortage and packed emergency rooms.

"Moral is bad, it is very bad. We are burnt out, we are tired we are short staffed, we are not appreciated, and we are not paid, the culture over there is horrific right now," she said.

This comes on the same day the hospital announced it was dealing with long wait times and a shortage of nurses.

The hospital currently has close to 4,000 employees but there are still 400 positions open, many which are for nurses.

