NWS: Potential severe storms, dangerous swimming conditions coming to West Michigan

The NWS says there is an increased risk of drowning through the weekend due to large waves and strong currents at the lakeshore.

As high temperatures hit West Michigan this weekend, potential severe storms and dangerous swimming conditions could be coming to the region as well.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory that West Michigan may experience storms through Sunday. Potential storms on Saturday are most likely to be severe north of Muskegon to Alma.

Storms are more likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with some chances for severe weather. The NWS says damaging winds and flooding due to heavy rain are the most likely threats from these storms.

In addition, swimming conditions along the lakeshore are expected to be unsafe through the weekend. Piers are particularly dangerous, especially the south side, and high waves may wash people from the pier into the water. The NWS says that during this time, there is an increased risk of drowning.

