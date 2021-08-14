NWS reports compile damage across West Michigan following severe storms

The reports describe damage to crops, trees and buildings across West Michigan.

The National Weather Service released reports Saturday compiling damage caused by severe storms that rolled across West Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Allegan County, the NWS reported wind damage that scattered tree limbs and uprooted trees across Dorr. Drone photos captured a corn field with roughly 40% of the crops flattened from strong winds. A wood barn had two walls caved in.

In Ludington, the NWS reported that a large tree was uprooted and fell on Foster Elementary School.

On one Rockford property, a dozen trees fell, including one that fell on a house and broke a natural gas line. A tree was also reported to fall on a car driving down the road in Kent County, according to the NWS.

74 mph winds were reported in Montcalm County, causing major damage to a grain elevator and bins. Soybeans growing in the area were found ripped out of the ground due to wind.

Across the state, the NWS recorded reports of downed power lines and snapped power poles, leading to widespread power outages.

In addition, the NWS confirmed Friday that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Allegan County Wednesday evening. This tornado destroyed an outbuilding, knocked over a large agricultural irrigation structure and caused damage to trees and roofs.

