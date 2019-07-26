It is going to be dangerous to go swimming in Lake Michigan this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves will build Saturday morning and are expected to make it unsafe to swim at beaches north of South Haven.

The National Weather Service had a strong message on their Twitter about the expected conditions: "We strongly advise NOT going into the water. DO NOT overestimate your swimming ability. And if you must go in, WEAR A LIFEJACKET!"

The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium shared 10 water safety tips:

Don’t just bring a lifejacket, wear it Know before you go Stay dry when waves are high Steer clear of the pier Swim near a lifeguard Don’t fight the current Yell for help Flip, Float & Follow Save yourself first Be a water watcher/know the signs of drowning

A week ago on Friday, South Haven's South Beach was shut down in the afternoon after two water rescues.

