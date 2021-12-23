Oakland County prosecutor defends bond set for Crumbley parents, drawings released for first time

In a new filing Thursday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald says the couple is at a greater flight risk than they were at the time of the arraignment.

The Oakland County Prosecutor is defending the bond set for Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with killing four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School in late November.

In addition, the court has released for the first time the drawings from the 15-year-old accused shooter. They include drawings of a gun, a bullet, blood and the scribbled out words "The thoughts won't stop help me".

An attorney for James and Jennifer Crumbley says they didn’t anticipate their son Ethan would commit violence and are “devastated” like others in the Oxford community.

The Crumbleys are seeking to have their bond lowered from $500,000 to $100,000.

However, McDonald cites the Crumbley's disregard for their son's mental wellbeing and the knowledge of his depression up to six months prior to the shooting. This includes knowledge of Ethan's closest friend moving away in October of 2021, and the family dog dying.

She goes on to reference overdue house payments of up to $11,000 and alleged extramarital affairs between the couple as additional reasons to keep the bond where it stands.

