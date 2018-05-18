MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Friday's school shooting in Texas is another reminder of the immediate need for school districts and communities to prepare just in case something similar happens.

Leaders in the Oakridge Public School District in Muskegon County are taking a broad approach to security. The district's effort to keep students safe places a major emphasis on student health.

Friday members of the state Department of Education and Board of Education visited the district to learn about the school's approach and to see if portions of the plan could be copied at schools around the state.

"I think they are way ahead," said Lupe Ramos-Montigny, state Board of Education member.

The district used money from a county-wide technology and safety millage to make building entrances more secure. "As well as more cameras, more technology so we could actually be able to monitor through real-time what was going on in the hallways and in the classrooms," said Craig Scott, Oakridge School Board President.

Oakridge moved its' emergency operation plan from a three-ring binder to every employees' mobile device.

"Our old way was antiquated and we needed to modernize our preparedness for school safety," said Tom Livezey, Oakridge Public Schools Superintendent.

The district's extra efforts to prevent behavioral problems is what lead to the visit from state education leaders. "We believe that kids who feel safe and feel healthy are going to learn better in school," said Livesey.

Oakridge schools now have a teen health center that offers students medical, dental, and behavioral health services inside their school.

It's part of a whole child model where school staff work to prevent behavioral problems by engaging every students' unique needs, many of which are related to their health.

"We were impressed with that," said Ramos-Montigny.

By opening the school up to the Department of Education and state Board of Education it may allow Oakridge to expand what it's already doing and begin new programs to prevent problems and keep students safe.

"We are hoping this experience today brings some more attention and hopefully some additional resources for our wellness and safety efforts," said Livsey.

© 2018 WZZM