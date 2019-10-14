CRASH CLOSES WB I-96 OVERNIGHT | The crash happened around 1 a.m. just east of Cascade. At least two cars were involved and both had significant damage.

TEMPLE REMOVES ANTI-SEMITIC POSTERS | A Grand Rapids temple removed anti-Semitic posters from its building on Sunday morning, a spokesperson with Temple Emanuel confirmed.

LATEST ON TURKEY AND SYRIA | Over the past five days, Turkish troops and their allies have pushed their way into northern towns and villages, clashing with the Kurdish fighters over a stretch of 125 miles. The offensive has displaced at least 130,000 people.

TACO BELL BEEF | Taco Bell restaurants in some states are asking customers to try chicken or steak in their burritos after quality concerns pushed it to stop serving seasoned beef temporarily.

ONE TWENTY THREE TAVERN OPENS | The restaurant, located in Studio Park, offers an elevated take on familiar American favorites.

FORECAST | Temperatures will remain seasonably cool to start the week with rain returning late Tuesday.

