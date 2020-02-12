'Off-the-grid' camping experience to be offered by Rockford group

Three businessmen from Rockford have created 'Detach Primitive,' which will offer people a year-around, off-the-grid camping experience 10 minutes from Grand Rapids.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Can you stay off your phone for 30 seconds without checking it, and completely unplug from the world?

If so, a group of businessmen from Rockford are in the process of creating a place, deep in the woods, where you can do just that year-around.

"2020 has really confined us to our homes forcing us to not be able to go out and do a lot of exploring and traveling like were used to," said Stephen Sper, "With COVID-19 happening, it's a perfect time to get into the forest."

Stephen Sper, along with his brother Jarred, and friend Kyle Sischo, have developed 'Detach Primitive,' which they hope will be a destination, off-the-grid camping experience in Rockford, Mi.

"With everything that's going on, we thought now is a good as time as ever to pursue this business venture," said Sischo.

The 'Detach Primitive' concept was thought-up by the Sper brothers and Sischo a few years ago, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, they decided now is as good as time as any to launch it. The group believes that living in isolation and under lockdown orders has made more people realize the importance to access to nature and the ability to truly disconnect.

"We need to get back to listening to our thoughts, re-centering ourselves, and leaving technology behind," said Stephen.

The plan for Detach Primitive will be to have ten structures spread across 45 acres in a deeply wooded area near Rockford. There will be two hobbit-style homes, three yurts, three A-frame structures, a tipi and a treehouse.

"We've stayed the night out here on multiple locations over the last several months to identify the perfect are for each of our structures," said Kyle. Everybody will get 2 to 5 acres essentially, privately to themselves."

The business model is mostly in place, but the group says it will need to get final approval from the Algoma Township Planning Commission before it can break ground and start construction.

"A land permit for the project will be considered by the Township board on December 15," said Stephen. "If we're given the green light, we will start construction immediately, with the project set to be completed in the spring of 2021."

If you're interested in learning more about 'Detach Primitive,' click HERE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.