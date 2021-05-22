Offender attempts kidnapping minutes after receiving appearance citation in woman's backyard

The attempted kidnapping happened in the 1600 block of W. Michigan Ave., in the Urbandale area.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — On Friday at around 3:25 p.m., Battle Creek Police were called to an attempted kidnapping in the 1600 block of W. Michigan Ave., in the Urbandale area.

According to Battle Creek Police Department, witnesses on scene said a 38-year-old, white male, driving a red compact four-door was seen driving in the area.

The vehicle pulled up to a 34-year-old woman riding her bike. The man exited his vehicle from the passenger side, came up from behind the woman, and pulled her off her bike and started pulling the woman back to his vehicle.

BCPD said people in vehicles driving by stopped to help the woman from being kidnapped. When the man saw the people approach them, he let go of the woman, got back into his vehicle, and fled the scene.

The officer on scene got the description of the man and his vehicle and realized, he had previously dealt with the offender minutes before on a separate call. The officer quickly found the offender and arrested him for attempt kidnapping.

On the previous incident involving the offender, he was found in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Lacey Ave. The offender was seen driving in the area, then pulled up to a residence. He was seen in the backyard and a woman yelled for help and her brother chased him out of the yard.

As the officer was on scene, the car was spotted and contact was made with the offender. An appearance citation was issued to the offender for prowling.

BCPD stated in a press release, due to legislation that went into affect earlier this year, people committing non-violent crimes are not arrested, but issued appearance citations.

BCPD said the offender was arrested on the second incident and a warrant request will be sent to the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office for kidnapping.