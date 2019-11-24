GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said deputies responded to an altercation in the 4600 block of 100th Street in Gaines Township around 4 a.m. and located a man with a firearm. He pointed the gun at deputies, and one deputy shot and killed the man.

No other information was available from KCSO and the incident is being investigated by the Wyoming Police Department.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.

